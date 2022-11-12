Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Shares Up 4%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 7,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

