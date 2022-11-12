Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 37,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
