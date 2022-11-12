Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 9%

Shares of Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 37,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 23,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

