Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Personalis from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Personalis from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.46. Personalis has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 148.46%. The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

