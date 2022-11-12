Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

