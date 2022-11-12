Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,517,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,541 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.32% of Boston Scientific worth $168,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,601. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

