Pictet Asset Management SA Buys 2,262,198 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,248,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262,198 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $232,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Insider Activity

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $477,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,450,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.