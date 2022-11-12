Pictet Asset Management SA Has $348.70 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,252 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.24% of QUALCOMM worth $348,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

