Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,717,883 shares of the software’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 4.66% of Altair Engineering worth $195,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,780 shares of the software’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALTR stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

