Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,063 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.26% of United Therapeutics worth $135,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 203,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,762.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,730 shares of company stock worth $10,810,537 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR opened at $255.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.88 and a 200 day moving average of $220.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $270.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

