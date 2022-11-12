Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 195,659 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.23% of Intuitive Surgical worth $164,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $2,192,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $265.08 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

