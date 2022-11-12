Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,238,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 178,487 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.13% of Cisco Systems worth $223,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

