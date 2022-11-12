Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 330,609 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,505,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330,609 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $200,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $65.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $938.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.