Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 56,609 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.88% of Albemarle worth $214,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Albemarle Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $325.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.66. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.