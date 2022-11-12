Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $13.90. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 551,813 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Insider Activity at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Emmanuel Roman acquired 46,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $698,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 146,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,997 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,243,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 363,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,264 shares during the period.

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Rating)

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.