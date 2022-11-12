PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 389.3% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 5.2% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,117,000.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:PNI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,136. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.