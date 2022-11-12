Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $71.64. 572,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

