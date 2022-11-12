Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. 572,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

