Piper Sandler Boosts Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $22.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SQSP. JMP Securities lowered Squarespace from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Squarespace to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.08.

NYSE SQSP opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $48.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 452,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,890.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

