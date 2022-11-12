Pirate Chain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $113,042.62 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $69.52 million and $113,042.62 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00236828 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00088171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002943 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,561,577 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.