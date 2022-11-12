Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Up 3.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

