Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Up 3.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.