Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Shares Down 27.1%

Shares of Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) fell 27.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Plant Veda Foods Trading Up 19.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38.

Plant Veda Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. It offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Further Reading

