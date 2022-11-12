PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

PlayAGS Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

