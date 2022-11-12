Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,369,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,770,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 202.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 288,539 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 286,831 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

