Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Cowen

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

