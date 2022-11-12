Polygon (MATIC) Price Hits $0.95

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.28 billion and $828.11 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00005636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00585251 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,131.04 or 0.30484751 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000350 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
