Polymath Trading Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $174.60 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

