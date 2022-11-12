Polymesh (POLYX) Price Down 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Polymesh has a total market cap of $61.27 million and $740,616.11 worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 522,161,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 522,161,894.521625 with 403,259,917 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.11451619 USD and is down -10.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,186,929.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

