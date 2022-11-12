Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $73.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,856. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 79.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 144.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Popular by 6.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 81.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

