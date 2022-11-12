PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0022

PotCoin (POT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 21% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $504,347.29 and approximately $262.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00357591 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00033072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004074 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018704 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.