Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 159.7% in October

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 159.7% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 5,431,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Powerbridge Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

