Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,452,878 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452,878 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,039,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after acquiring an additional 272,990 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,710 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,792,000 after acquiring an additional 211,280 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,803,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,542. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.