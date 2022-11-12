Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 725,167 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $558,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 141,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE:BRO traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 1,281,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

