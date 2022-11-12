Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 222,324 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,378,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,324 shares during the period. Ventas makes up approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $893,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 55.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 240,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 30.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Ventas by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,731. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

