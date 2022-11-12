Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $447.72 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $447,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.37.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 2.1 %

First Republic Bank stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.65.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

