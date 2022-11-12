Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $466.95 Million Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 7.45% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $466,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 894.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 336,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after buying an additional 302,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.69.

NYSE FR traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.78. 983,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

