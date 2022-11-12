Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $611.58 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.25% of Liberty Broadband worth $611,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.80.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
