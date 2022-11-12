Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Progressive worth $823,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Insider Activity

Progressive Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.23. 3,761,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

