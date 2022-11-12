Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,105,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of Black Knight worth $530,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 32.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 7.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 33.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 162.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 57,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 980,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

