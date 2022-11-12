Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,032,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $639,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,309,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,407,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,747. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

