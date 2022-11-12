Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET) Trading Up 5.2%

Principal Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:PSET – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.62. 6,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.
Principal Quality ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $49.13.
