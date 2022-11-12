Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PGZ opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

