Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) versus NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Financial Review

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.83, suggesting that its stock price is 683% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Principal Solar and NextEra Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A NextEra Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $92.90, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Principal Solar.

This table compares Principal Solar and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 9.70 $3.57 billion $1.94 42.94

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A NextEra Energy 19.30% 12.27% 3.73%

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company is headquartered in Dallas Texas.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

