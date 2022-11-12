Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRVA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 5.9 %

Privia Health Group stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.84. 1,152,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,266. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,272,362 shares of company stock worth $44,784,075. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

