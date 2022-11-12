ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR remained flat at $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. 229,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 324,819 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

