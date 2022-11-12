ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 5,571.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,427 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ comprises 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.61% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $13,336,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $11,437,000.

PSQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.67. 28,636,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,192,762. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

