ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.25

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.25 and traded as high as $26.95. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 1,217,280 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

