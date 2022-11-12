Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,438,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

