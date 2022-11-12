Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $538,970,000 after acquiring an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $463,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.49. 8,894,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,816,201. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.46.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

