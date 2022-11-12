Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. 3,255,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day moving average of $245.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

