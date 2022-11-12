Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18,711.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 3,429,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,395 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

